Left Menu

Review of implementation of RTI Act provisions is an on-going process: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:55 IST
Review of implementation of RTI Act provisions is an on-going process: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

There have been constant efforts on the part of the government to strengthen and streamline the existing mechanisms under the RTI Act and the review of the implementation of its provisions is an ongoing process, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

This was said in a written reply by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh to a question on whether the government has any plan to review the Right to Information Act, 2005 ''specially in view of the many cases pending in the Hon'ble Supreme Court''.

''Review of the implementation of the provisions of the RTI Act, 2005 is an ongoing process. There have been constant efforts on the part of the government to streamline and strengthen the existing mechanisms for the successful and effective implementation of the RTI Act,'' he said.

As far as RTI replies through the digital portal are concerned, Singh said, the government has already launched the RTI Online portal (https://rtionline.gov.in) w.e.f. August 21, 2013 to facilitate online filing of RTI applications and first appeals in English as well as in Hindi, along with the facility of payment of RTI fees, by the citizens. Due to the concerted efforts by the government, the number of public authorities aligned to this portal has risen to 2,427 as on July 29, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021