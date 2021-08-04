Ministries taking steps to reduce litigations: Law Minister in LS

Ministries and departments such as the Railways and Department of Revenue, which have been involved in a high number of litigations, have been taking several measures for reducing the number of court cases, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Railways have issued instructions for effective monitoring of court cases at all levels, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply. Zonal Railways and production units have ben asked to take effective steps to reduce the number of government cases and lighten the burden of courts, expedite finalisation of all the cases in all courts at the earliest to cut down the expenditure in contesting court cases, he said.

Similarly, under the Department of Revenue, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) have issued a slew of instructions and brought in several measures by way of reducing litigations and the resultant burden on courts. While the CBDT has issued circulars directing the field officers that pending appeals before various courts and tribunals with tax effect below the specified limits may be withdrawn or not pressed.

The CBDT has also clarified to the field officers that appeals should not be filed merely because the tax effect in a particular case exceeds the prescribed monetary limits and the filing of an appeal should be decided strictly on the merits of the case, the minister said.

Besides, CBIC has also instructed its field formations not to contest further in appeal where the issue has been lost in two stages of appeals. It has been decided, however, that in cases where it is felt that the issue is fit for further appeal, then on proper justification and approval of the zonal chief commissioner, an appeal can be filed for the third time. Also, the field formations have been instructed to forward only those SLP proposals where in the issue involves substantial question of law or gross perversity or illegality in the appreciation of evidence, Rijiju said.

