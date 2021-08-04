Left Menu

Rocket warning sirens sound in northern Israel, Israeli military says

Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel near the Lebanese border on Wednesday, the Israeli military said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The military said in a statement the alerts sounded in at least three communities near the border with Lebanon.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:01 IST
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The military said in a statement the alerts sounded in at least three communities near the border with Lebanon. The border has been mostly quiet since Israel fought a 2006 war against Hezbollah guerrillas, who have sway in southern Lebanon and advanced rockets.

But small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past, and two rockets were launched at Israel on July 20, causing no damage or injuries. Israel responded to that incident with artillery fire..

