Czech train crash death toll rises to three - police
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:20 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
The death toll after the collision of a fast train from Munich to Prague and a local train in the Czech Republic on Wednesday has risen to three, a police spokeswoman told Reuters.
