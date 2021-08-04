Left Menu

Sirens sound in northern Israel from possible rocket attack

Sirens sounded in northern Israel on Wednesday warning of a possible rocket attack from Lebanon and television reports say Israel is firing back. Channel 12 reported that one rocket exploded in an open area and another was intercepted by Israels defence system, known as the Iron Dome.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:21 IST
Sirens sound in northern Israel from possible rocket attack

Sirens sounded in northern Israel on Wednesday warning of a possible rocket attack from Lebanon and television reports say Israel is firing back. Channel 12 reported that one rocket exploded in an open area and another was intercepted by Israel's defence system, known as the Iron Dome. The army was reportedly firing artillery in response.

The warnings went off near Metula on the border with Lebanon. There have been several similar incidents in recent months. The fire is believed to have been launched by Palestinian groups based in Lebanon, and not Hezbollah, the group that most concerns Israel. It's unlikely that the groups could operate without Hezbollah's consent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021