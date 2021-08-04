Britain wins gold in two-person dinghy
Britain has won gold in the two-person dinghy sailing event.Hannah Mills becomes the first British woman to win at least three Olympic medals in sailing. She and Eilidh McIntyre won at Enoshima Yacht Harbor. Ogar, 39, becomes the oldest woman to win an Olympic medal in sailing.Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France won bronze.
Britain has won gold in the two-person dinghy sailing event.
Hannah Mills becomes the first British woman to win at least three Olympic medals in sailing. She and Eilidh McIntyre won at Enoshima Yacht Harbor. Britain also won in Rio in 2016.
Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar of Poland won silver. Ogar, 39, becomes the oldest woman to win an Olympic medal in sailing.
Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France won bronze.
