UK says U.N. security council must respond to Iran’s "destabilising actions"

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the United Nations Security Council must respond following a deadly tanker attack last week off the coast of Oman, accusing Iran of destabilising behaviour. "The Council must respond to Iran's destabilising actions & lack of respect for international law," Raab said on Twitter, referencing a letter sent to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday signed by Britain and other nations.

Tehran has denied any involvement in Thursday's attack on the Mercer Street - a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime. Two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed.

