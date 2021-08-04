Left Menu

Maha: FIR against govt land surveyor, 2 others for abetting farmer's suicide

An FIR was registered against a government land surveyor and two brothers for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 37-year-old farmer in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. A case was registered by Maregaon police against the trio under sections 306 abetment of suicide and 34 common intention of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday.

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:37 IST
An FIR was registered against a government land surveyor and two brothers for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 37-year-old farmer in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The farmer, Deorao Fartade, killed himself by consuming poison at his house on July 27, an official said.

The FIR, lodged by Fartade's wife, stated that the farmer was cheated by Vasudeo Ekre and Raju Ekre in a land deal. The farmer had purchased three-acre land from the Ekres in Hivramajra village, but the brother duo in connivance with land surveyor Komal Tumaskar allegedly showed the actual area in possession of Fartade at 1.5 acres in the legal document, the official said quoting the complaint. A case was registered by Maregaon police against the trio under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday. No arrest is made so far. PTI COR CLS NSK NSK

