Left Menu

Guj: NCB raids mephedrone manufacturing unit in Vapi; two held

The Narcotics Control Bureaus NCB zonal unit has busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Vapi city of Gujarats Valsad district and arrested two persons, one of them a chemist, with 4.5 kg of the psychotropic drug, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:39 IST
Guj: NCB raids mephedrone manufacturing unit in Vapi; two held
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal unit has busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Vapi city of Gujarat's Valsad district and arrested two persons, one of them a chemist, with 4.5 kg of the psychotropic drug, an official said on Wednesday. The drugs manufactured at the unit were being supplied to different parts of Gujarat and the country, a release by the NCB's Ahmedabad unit stated. The NCB had been keeping a watch on the cartel for the last few days and conducted raids that lasted for around 20 hours on Tuesday, the official said.

The two accused were caught red-handed while delivering of the contraband at a residential area of Vapi, he said, adding that the NCB officials seized 4.5 kg of mephedrone (MD) from the duo and recovered unaccounted cash of Rs 85 lakh during raids at different premises belonging to them.

Prakash Patel, a chemist from Valsad, manufactured mephedrone at the unit, and Sonu Ramniwas, a native Haryana, was involved in marketing of the drug, the official said.

The NCB, in its release, stated that the case is significant, as a manufacturing unit, a first-of-its-kind in Gujarat, has been busted and it also involves recovery of a huge haul of cash and MD in such a large quantity. Further probe is underway in the matter, the official said, adding that the NCB will look into the links of the illegal drug network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021