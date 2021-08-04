Left Menu

Israeli army says it fires back after 3 rockets from Lebanon

There was no immediate information on damage or injuries.The announcement came after sirens sounded in northern Israel on Wednesday warning of a possible rocket attack from Lebanon and television reports say Israel is firing back. The fire is believed by Israeli authorities to have been launched by Palestinian groups based in Lebanon and not the militant Hezbollah group.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 04-08-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:43 IST
Israeli army says it fires back after 3 rockets from Lebanon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory and the army fired back, the military said. There was no immediate information on damage or injuries.

The announcement came after sirens sounded in northern Israel on Wednesday warning of a possible rocket attack from Lebanon and television reports say Israel is firing back. Channel 12 reported that one rocket exploded in an open area and another was intercepted by Israel's defense system, known as the Iron Dome. The army said it fired artillery back in response.

The warnings went off near Kiryat Shmona, a community of about 20,000 people near the Lebanese border. There have been several similar incidents in recent months. The fire is believed by Israeli authorities to have been launched by Palestinian groups based in Lebanon and not the militant Hezbollah group. It's unlikely that Palestinian groups could operate without Hezbollah's consent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021