NGT forms committee to look into plea against permission to extract groundwater in Greater Noida

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to look into a plea against an order allowing extraction of ground water for the allottees of SDS Infracon Pvt Ltd of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Area.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a joint Committee of State Pollution Control Board SPCB, Central Ground Water Authorithy and YEIDA to look into the matter and take such remedial measures as may be found necessary, following due process of law.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to look into a plea against an order allowing extraction of ground water for the allottees of SDS Infracon Pvt Ltd of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Area.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a joint Committee of State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Central Ground Water Authorithy and YEIDA to look into the matter and take such remedial measures as may be found necessary, following due process of law. The SPCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. Meeting of the joint Committee may be held within one month from today, the bench said.

A copy of this order be forwarded to SPCB, CGWA and YEIDA by e-mail for compliance, the tribunal said and directed the applicant to serve a set of papers on SPCB, CGWA and YEIDA to facilitate compliance of the above order.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Sanjay Kumar against order dated March 5, 2021 issued by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Greater Noida, UP.

By the said order, the YEIDA has allowed extraction of ground water for the allottees of SDS Infracon Pvt. Ltd., Sector 26 A of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Area.

It is stated that extraction of ground water is in violation of provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Ground Water (Management Regulation) Act, 2019 as well as Notification titled 'Guideline to regulate and control ground water extraction in India' issued by CGWA.

The area in question is over-exploited or critical, the plea said adding that ground water extraction needs to be regulated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

