Left Menu

Belarusia's Tsimanouskaya can count on Austrian support - interior ministry

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is on her way to Austria and can count on the country's support, the Alpine country's interior ministry said on Wednesday. "We can confirm that Kristina Tsimanouskaya is expected in Vienna this afternoon coming from Tokyo," the ministry said in an emailed statement.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:44 IST
Belarusia's Tsimanouskaya can count on Austrian support - interior ministry
  • Country:
  • Germany

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is on her way to Austria and can count on the country's support, the Alpine country's interior ministry said on Wednesday. "We can confirm that Kristina Tsimanouskaya is expected in Vienna this afternoon coming from Tokyo," the ministry said in an emailed statement. "According to the information we have, it is planned that she will travel on to Warsaw later today."

Police officers would take care of Tsimanouskaya's personal safety, and the athlete would be accommodated and cared for in a separate transit area until her onward flight. "Should an asylum application be filed, it will be handled within the framework of existing legislation," the interior ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021