Belarusia's Tsimanouskaya can count on Austrian support - interior ministry

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is on her way to Austria and can count on the country's support, the Alpine country's interior ministry said on Wednesday. "We can confirm that Kristina Tsimanouskaya is expected in Vienna this afternoon coming from Tokyo," the ministry said in an emailed statement. "According to the information we have, it is planned that she will travel on to Warsaw later today."

Police officers would take care of Tsimanouskaya's personal safety, and the athlete would be accommodated and cared for in a separate transit area until her onward flight. "Should an asylum application be filed, it will be handled within the framework of existing legislation," the interior ministry said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)