680 committed suicides in CAPFs in last six years: Govt to RS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:44 IST
A total of 680 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the CRPF and the BSF have committed suicide in the last six years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the number of personnel who have died due to accidents and encounters during the period -- 2015 to 2020 -- are 1,764 and 323, respectively.

According to data provided by the CAPFs and the Assam Rifles, 680 personnel have committed suicides during the last six years, he said replying to a written question.

Rai said domestic problems, illness and financial problems could be the contributory factors among others behind the suicides.

