France's Macron: priority for Lebanon remains forming government to implement reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron said the priority for Lebanon remained forming a government able to implement reforms, as Macron opened an international donors' conference aimed at helping Lebanon recover from a blast in Beirut last year.

One year since an explosion ripped through the capital's port and plunged Lebanon further into economic crisis, its politicians have yet to form a government capable of rebuilding the country, despite French and international pressure.

France has led international efforts to lift its former colony out of crisis. Macron has visited Beirut twice since the port blast, raised emergency aid and imposed travel bans on some senior Lebanese officials in his quest for a reform package.

