Toshiba Water Solutions bags contract to construct sewage treatment plant in Bihar

Toshiba Water Solutions (TWS), a wholly-owned arm of Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation, on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract to construct a sewage treatment plant in Bihar.

This project is one of the sewage construction projects led by the government as part of its efforts to clean the Ganges.

''Toshiba Water Solutions Pvt Ltd...has concluded a contract with Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (BUIDCO) for a project to construct a sewage treatment plant, including a pump station, and operation and maintenance (O&M) of the plant,'' the company said in a statement.

This project involves the construction of a sewage treatment plant in Hajipur, a city located along the Ganges and a 15-year contract for the O&M of the plant.

As part of the activated sludge process, the new plant employs the latest technology in order to remove nitrogen and phosphorus from sewage.

The sewage treatment plants along the Ganges have a capacity to treat only part of sewage discharged into the river every day.

As it is a pressing issue to improve the environment along the Ganges, the government announced an action plan to clean the river in 2015. Contributing to the government's action plan, the company has constructed one sewage treatment plants in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh, and one in Jharkhand.

Currently, TWS is constructing four sewage treatment plants in Bihar.

TWS engages in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and O&M businesses for public water supply and sewage plants and industrial water treatment facilities around the world, including in India, Southeast Asia, South Asia, West Asia and north and central Americas.

