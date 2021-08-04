Left Menu

Sweden to widen police data-access powers to fight gang violence

There have been 25 deaths and 180 shooting incidents already this year, according to police figures, with crime at the top of the agenda ahead of a general election next year. The government said it wanted to give police greater powers to access mobile communications data, including conversations using apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, which are currently are not stored by mobile operators.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 04-08-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 16:21 IST
Sweden to widen police data-access powers to fight gang violence
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden plans to give police greater powers to access data from mobile phones as it bids to rein in a surge in gang-related violence plaguing its major cities, the government said on Wednesday. There have been 25 deaths and 180 shooting incidents already this year, according to police figures, with crime at the top of the agenda ahead of a general election next year.

The government said it wanted to give police greater powers to access mobile communications data, including conversations using apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, which are currently are not stored by mobile operators. "Society's offensive against criminal networks must and will continue, with more police, tougher sentences and more tools for the police in the fight against gang crimes," Interior Minister Mikael Damberg said at a news conference.

A commission will report back to the government on how to change the data-storage law at the latest by 2023. Sweden has gone from having one of the lowest rates of gun violence in Europe to one of the highest over the last couple of decades, according to a report earlier this year by the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention.

In the most recent incident, three people were shot near a shopping centre in Kristianstad in southern Sweden on Tuesday. Three people aged between 15 and 18 have been taken into custody in relation to the shootings, the prosecution authority said on Wednesday.

The three victims were in serious condition in hospital, police said. "During the summer of 2021, we have seen once again that certain people show no limit to the violence they are prepared to use," Damberg said. In 2020, there were 366 shootings, leading to 47 deaths and 117 injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021