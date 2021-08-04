Left Menu

Delhi rape case: VHP demands capital punishment for culprits

The casual attitude of the police in the case makes one more sad. It demanded that the investigation into the case be completed within 15 days and the trial wrapped up in three months in a fast-track court.Those guilty should be hanged till death, the VHP said, adding that the victims family members should be helped by the government.Four people, including the crematorium priest, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 16:26 IST
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday demanded a speedy investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi and capital punishment for the accused.

It also demanded that the case be heard by a fast-track court.

According to the girl's parents, she went out around 5:30 PM on Sunday to get cold water from a cooler at a crematorium opposite their house in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal area.

Around 6 PM, the crematorium's priest, Radhey Shyam, and two-three other people known to the girl's mother called her there and showed her the girl's body claiming that she got electrocuted while getting water from the cooler.

It was alleged that the priest and the others dissuaded the girl's mother from making a PCR call, saying the police would make a case out of it and during the post-mortem, doctors would steal the girl's organs, so it was better to cremate her.

In a tweet in Hindi, the VHP said, ''The entire country and Hindu society are saddened by the rape and murder of Delhi's 'gudiya'. The casual attitude of the police in the case makes one more sad.'' It demanded that the investigation into the case be completed within 15 days and the trial wrapped up in three months in a fast-track court.

''Those guilty should be hanged till death,'' the VHP said, adding that the victim's family members should be helped by the government.

Four people, including the crematorium priest, have been arrested in connection with the incident. The accused have been booked on charges of murder and rape.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the Delhi government will order a magisterial inquiry into the case and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the girl's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

