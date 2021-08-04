Ukrainian president orders review of protection measures for Belarusians after activist's death

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday ordered a review of the risks to Belarusians in Ukraine following the death of an activist. Vitaly Shishov, who was living in exile after fleeing a crackdown on protests in Belarus last year, was found hanged in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday. Ukrainian police launched a murder investigation.

"Every Belarusian who can be a target for criminals in connection with his public political position must receive special and reliable protection," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)