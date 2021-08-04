Left Menu

Three employees of finance department suspended for leaking information to media in Andhra Pradesh

The government of Andhra Pradesh has suspended three employees of the state finance department for passing on confidential information to the media.

ANI | Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-08-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 16:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The government of Andhra Pradesh has suspended three employees of the state finance department for passing on confidential information to the media. According to the sources, the finance department Principal Secretary, Shamsher Singh Rawat, issued orders suspending Nagulapati Venkateswarlu, Assistant Secretary; Kasireddy Vara Prasad, section officer; and D Sreenu Babu, section officer in the state finance department.

"The said employees are suspended for leaking confidential data to media despite being fully aware of the sensitivity of the information. The unauthorised transmission of information arouse suspicion of deliberate leakage of information," the source added. Reportedly, the order comes days after the news, based on a Central government letter terming state decision pledging future tax revenue unconstitutional, is published. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

