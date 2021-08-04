Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase
Peruth Chemutai of Uganda won the women's 30000m steeplechase gold medal on Wednesday night in Tokyo.
Courtney Frerichs of the United States took the silver medal, with Kenya's Hyvin Kiyeng taking bronze.
