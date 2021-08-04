BRIEF-EMA Says Updated Plans For Resuming Some Face-To-Face Meetings, Increasing Office Presence From October
European Medicines Agency:
* EMA: EMA UPDATED ITS PLANS FOR RESUMING SOME FACE-TO-FACE MEETINGS AND INCREASING OFFICE PRESENCE, STARTING IN OCTOBER 2021: 04/08/2021
