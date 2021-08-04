Left Menu

NIA raids three locations in Jammu and Kashmir in ISJK case

In an ongoing Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at three locations in Jammu and Kashmir that include the residence of a hardware store salesman in Bandipora.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-08-2021 17:01 IST
In an ongoing Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at three locations in Jammu and Kashmir that include the residence of a hardware store salesman in Bandipora. The anti-terror agency conducted the raids at different places simultaneously in connection with the ISJK case which came into existence after the arrest of a group of youths having affiliation with the terror outfit.

The NIA team accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Police raided the residences of salesman Muzamil Ahmad Bhat and Waqar Ahmad Lone-- both residents of Chittibanday. Bhat works at a hardware shop while Lone is under judicial custody. Lone was held along with two other terrorists by Jammu and Kashmir Police on August 12 last year for having affiliation with different terrorist outfits in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed to have been influenced by social media posts to join the terrorist outfit. Some incriminating material was also recovered from their possession. The Jammu and Kashmir Police booked them under serious offences like providing shelter, logistics support, and assistance to terrorists operating in the Bandipora district from time to time.

Besides Lone, Abrar Gulzar and Muneer Ahmad Sheikh were arrested and a case was registered at Bandipora Police Station. Lone is learnt to have affiliation with ISJK and in this connection, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on August 22 last year busted a terror module linked to the proscribed outfit and arrested five of its operatives from the Bandipora district. (ANI)

