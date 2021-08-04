CBI charge sheet against senior NTC officials for irregularities in giving land to pvt firm

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against senior officials of National Textile Corporation, including its ex-chairman cum managing director (in-charge) R K Sharma, for alleged irregularities in giving open land of a mill in Mumbai to a private company on lease and licence basis in 2009, officials said.

In the charge sheet filed before a special judge, CBI Cases, Greater Mumbai, it has been alleged that the lease had caused a loss of Rs 64.35 lakh to the National Textile Corporation (NTC).

''The CBI had registered a case on July 29, 2019, against seven accused including then directors, company secretary of NTC Ltd. and official of private company based in Mumbai. ''It was alleged that certain officials of NTC Ltd, and the director of Mumbai based private company had conspired with each other, and public servants had given the open land of a Mumbai based private mill on lease and licence basis to the said private company based at Mumbai in 2009 on very cheaper rates than the prevailing rates in that area during relevant period,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said. Besides Sharma, other NTC officials named as accused in the charge sheet include Brijendra Kumar Mishra, then director (finance), Vasant Dinkar Zope, the then chief general manager/office-in-charge, Subhas J Chaudhary, then manager (material and assets sale), Rajeshwar Kumar Sharma, then company secretary (AS) NTC Ltd, officials said.

Additionally, Piyush Metha, the director of M E Infra-Projects Pvt. Ltd have also been named in the charge sheet, they said According to the CBI spokesperson, during investigation into the case, searches were conducted at seven places at the premises of the accused and the private company which resulted in recovery of various incriminating documents.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed, he said.

