Belarusian sprinter's husband will come to Warsaw on Wednesday, says activist

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's husband will come to Warsaw on Wednesday, said the head of the Warsaw-based Belarusian House, an organisation that supports the Belarusian opposition.

Tsimanouskaya left Tokyo aboard a flight to Vienna earlier on Wednesday, less than 72 hours after refusing her team's orders to return home.

