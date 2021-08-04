Belarusian sprinter's husband will come to Warsaw on Wednesday, says activist
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's husband will come to Warsaw on Wednesday, said the head of the Warsaw-based Belarusian House, an organisation that supports the Belarusian opposition.
Tsimanouskaya left Tokyo aboard a flight to Vienna earlier on Wednesday, less than 72 hours after refusing her team's orders to return home.
