Union Cabinet approves continuation of 1023 Fast Track Special Courts for 2 yrs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of 1023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) including 389 exclusive POCSO Courts as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for two years from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2023.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 17:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of 1023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) including 389 exclusive POCSO Courts as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for two years from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2023. According to an official release by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Fast Track Special Courts are dedicated courts expected to ensure swift dispensation of justice.

"They have a better clearance rate as compared to the regular courts and hold speedy trials. Besides providing quick justice to the hapless victims, it strengthens the deterrence framework for sexual offenders," the statement said. The continuation of the 1023 Fast Track Special Court aims at reducing the number of pending cases of the Rape and POCSO Act and providing speedy access to justice to the victims of sexual crimes and act as a deterrent for sexual offenders.

"Fastracking of these cases will declog the judicial system of the burden of case pendency," it said. Currently covering 28 States, FTSCs is proposed to be expanded to cover all 31 states which are eligible to join the Scheme.

It is supporting the efforts of State/UT governments for providing time-bound justice to hapless victims of sexual offences in the country including the remote and far-flung areas. (ANI)

