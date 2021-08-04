Left Menu

Talakhadze sets new snatch lift record

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 17:37 IST
Georgian weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze has set a new world record in the snatch lift with 223 kilograms.

Talakhadze set the new record in the super-heavyweight, over-109-kilogram category with apparent ease even though he had to lift three times in a row because his entry weight was higher than anything attempted by his rivals.

Talakhadze has a commanding lead of 23 kilograms at the halfway point of the competition with Ali Davoudi of Iran in second before the clean and jerk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

