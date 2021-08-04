5p/unit hiked in 3 years for 21.5 lakh HP domestic power consumers: Min
Updated: 04-08-2021 17:46 IST
An average of 5 paise per unit was hiked for over 21.5 lakh domestic power consumers in Himachal Pradesh in the last three years, Power Minister Sukh Ram said on Wednesday.
There are 21,51,303 domestic power consumers in the state, the minister informed the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in reply to Jawalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhawala's question.
Sukh Ram further stated that 5 paise per unit was hiked for domestic power consumers in the last three years.
