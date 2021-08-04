DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 4

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Advertisement

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4 ** LISBON - Portugal's Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva and his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, hold a joint press conference in Lisbon.

** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron and the United Nations co-host a virtual conference to raise emergency aid financing on the first anniversary of the Beirut port blast – 1000 GMT ** WASHINGTON, D.C - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palau's President Surangel Whipps at the State Department - 1500 GMT GLOBAL – World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7).

BRUNEI - 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (to August 7). BRUNEI - 22nd APT Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (APT FMM) (to August 7).

BRUNEI - 11th EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (EAS FMM) (to August 7). BRUNEI – ASEAN Senior Economic Officials’ Meeting (SEOM) (final day).

COLORADO, United States of America - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) among others to speak at the virtual Aspen Security Forum (final day). HANOI - Switzerland's Vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will pay an official three-day visit to Vietnam. (to August 6)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 AWAZA, Turkmenistan – Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and their Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev meet in the Turkmen city of Avaza on the Caspian sea coast.

EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2021 (To Aug 30) HIROSHIMA - Hiroshima Commemorations 76th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 9 NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair U.N. Security Council meeting on maritime security. NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 76th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12 Zambia - Presidential election.

Zambia - Zambian National Assembly election. GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14 PAKISTAN – 74th Anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15 JAPAN – 76th Anniversary of country's surrender in World War Two.

INDIA – 74th Anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule. LIECHTENSTEIN – 215th Anniversary of Independence.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 16 WELLINGTON - APEC 2021 Food Security Ministers' Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18 NEW YORK, United States - Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will preside over meetings on peacekeeping and counter-terrorism at the UN Security Council.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19 GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day.

MOSCOW – 29th Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21 SYRIA – 8th Anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighbourhoods on the edge of Damascus.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 23

BALTIC WAY – 32nd anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 POLAND - Poland marks the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989.

UKRAINE – 30th Anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON – 209th Anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the US Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25

URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 77th Anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

JERUSALEM - German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Israel (to August 30). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 30 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at White House to discuss Ukraine's sovereignty and energy issues. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31 PALESTINE - Palestinians hold National Council Elections

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

KRANJ, Slovenia - Informal meeting of EU defence ministers (to Sept 2). NORTH OSSETIA, Russia - 17th Anniversary of the terrorist attack at Beslan School. MEXICO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his third state of the union address. VENICE, Italy - 78th Venice International Film Festival (To Sept 11).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 KRANJ, Slovenia - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich. (To Sept. 3) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 MUNICH, Germany - 49th anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of EU economy and finance affairs ministers. INDIA/BANGLADESH – 10th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 MOROCCO - Moroccan Chamber of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 BRUNEI - 53rd ASEAN Economic Ministers(AEM) Meeting. TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2021 (to Sept 18).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 SOUTHAMPTON – Southampton International Boat Show 2021 (to Sept 19). KRANJ, Slovenia – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Sept 11) BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

UNITED STATES – 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

BRATISLAVA - Pope Francis visits Slovakia (to Sept 15). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 NORWAY - Norwegian Parliament Election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 GLOBAL - International day of Democracy.

GUATEMALA – 200th anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR – 200th anniversary of Independence.

COSTA RICA – 200th anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS – 200th anniversary of Independence.

NICARAGUA – 200th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 RUSSIA - Russia hold parliament election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

WELLINGTON - APEC 2021 Woman in Economy Forum. VIENNA - IAEA 65th General Conference (to Sept 24). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 KRANJ, Slovenia - Informal meeting of EU transport and energy ministers (to Sep. 23) BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 ISLE OF MAN - Isle of Man House of Keys Election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 48th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 ICELAND - Icelandic Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 BERLIN - Berlin holds state elections

PORTUGAL - Portugal holds local elections. PORT AU PRINCE - Haiti to hold first round of presidential elections. GERMANY - German Federal Diet Election. BERLIN –BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 BRUNEI - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting with the UN Secretary-General and the President of the 76th UNGA (AUMM) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

** GLOBAL - International day of older persons. ** ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 61st year of independence.

** CHINA – 72nd founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

** GUINEA – 63rd anniversary of independence from France. ** GLOBAL - International day of non-violence. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 4 LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. KRANJ, Slovenia - Informal meeting of EU health ministers (to Oct. 5) BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers to discuss EU recovery plans, G20 and IMF meetings, banking union, fiscal policy – 1300 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5

** GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day. ** SAN FRANCISCO – 10th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6

LJUBLJANA - EU-Western Balkans summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7

** MOSCOW - 15th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

** GLOBAL - World Post Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

** IRAQ - Election for Iraqi Council of Representatives ** GLOBAL - World mental health day. ** GLOBAL - World day against death penalty.

** FIJI – 51st anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12 ** BALI - 19th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13

** GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. ** SAN JOSE, Chile – 11th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

** GLOBAL - World sight day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15 ** GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day.

** GLOBAL - International day of rural women. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16

** GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17 ** GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 18 ** JERUSALEM – 10th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20 ** TRIPOLI – 10th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21 BRUSSELS - European Council (to Oct. 22) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23 ** LIBYA – 10th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation.

** VAN, Turkey – 10th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)