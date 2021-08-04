Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Korir wins gold in men's 800m final to extend Kenya's dominance

Kenya's Emmanuel Korir won the men's 800 metres gold at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, extending the East African nation's dominance in an event which they have now won four times in a row.

His compatriot Ferguson Rotich took silver while Patryk Dobek of Poland won bronze. Kenya's double Olympic gold medallist David Rudisha's persistent injuries denied him the chance to defend his title, opening the way for a new champion to emerge.

Korir powered his way to victory with a time of 1:45.06.

