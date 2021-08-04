Mamata writes to PM on flood situation in WB, seeks his intervention for upgrading dams
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after taking stock of the flood situation in six districts of the state, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday seeking his intervention for drafting a plan to upgrade dams in the region.
Describing the flood as a ''man-made one'', Banerjee held ''unprecedented release of water from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams Panchet, Maithon, and Tenughat'' responsible for the flood situation.
Banerjee, in her letter, said 16 people died in the flood, and lakhs of farmers lost their livelihood.
She noted that houses, bridges, power lines, and other infrastructure have also suffered extensive damage.
''In respect of the current flood, we will shortly be sending our damage assessment for your kind intervention. I would reiterate the need to develop holistic and long-term solutions in respect to the augmentation of the storage capacity of the DVC system to ensure that West Bengal is spared the regular devastation and suffering from man-made floods perpetrated by huge releases from the DVC dams,'' she wrote in her 4-page letter. Earlier in the day, the PM had telephoned Banerjee to seek updates on the flood situation in the state and assured her of central assistance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bengal BJP leaders hit back at Mamata Banerjee, accuse Trinamool government of tapping phones
Abhishek Banerjee calls for defeating Delhi's 'authoritarian duo' as TMC aims for pan-India presence
Pegasus row: Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre, calls Opposition to unite against threat to democracy
TMC MPs unanimously choose Mamata Banerjee as its parliamentary party's chairperson
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee unanimously made as chairperson of Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party