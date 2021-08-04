Left Menu

Mamata writes to PM on flood situation in WB, seeks his intervention for upgrading dams

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:00 IST
Mamata writes to PM on flood situation in WB, seeks his intervention for upgrading dams
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after taking stock of the flood situation in six districts of the state, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday seeking his intervention for drafting a plan to upgrade dams in the region.

Describing the flood as a ''man-made one'', Banerjee held ''unprecedented release of water from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams Panchet, Maithon, and Tenughat'' responsible for the flood situation.

Banerjee, in her letter, said 16 people died in the flood, and lakhs of farmers lost their livelihood.

She noted that houses, bridges, power lines, and other infrastructure have also suffered extensive damage.

''In respect of the current flood, we will shortly be sending our damage assessment for your kind intervention. I would reiterate the need to develop holistic and long-term solutions in respect to the augmentation of the storage capacity of the DVC system to ensure that West Bengal is spared the regular devastation and suffering from man-made floods perpetrated by huge releases from the DVC dams,'' she wrote in her 4-page letter. Earlier in the day, the PM had telephoned Banerjee to seek updates on the flood situation in the state and assured her of central assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

