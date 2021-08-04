Gangster Rana Kandowalia succumbs to bullet injuries at hospital in Punjab's Amritsar

Gangster Rana Kandowalia succumbed to multiple bullet injuries here on Wednesday, a day after he was shot at allegedly by a rival group member, police commissioner Sukchain Singh Gill said.

On Tuesday evening, a gangster from a rival group shot at and injured Kandowalia at a private hospital in the city where he had gone to visit an ailing relative. Kandowalia was shifted to the ICU of the hospital in a critical condition, Gill said.

According to police, the bullets were shot from point blank range on his chest and forehead.

On the statement given by the family members of Kandowalia, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the law against four alleged accused -- Mani, Jagroshan, an accomplice of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and two unidentified people, Gill said.

