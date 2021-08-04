World News Roundup: Hijacking ends in Arabian Sea, says UKMTO, as Oman identifies tanker involved; Greeks urged to be on alert as extreme weather fuels wildfires and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Hijacking ends in Arabian Sea, says UKMTO, as Oman identifies tanker involved

Advertisement

Oman on Wednesday identified the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess as the tanker involved in a hijacking which Britain's maritime trade agency earlier said was over. The statement by Oman's Maritime Security Centre was the first official confirmation of Tuesday's incident in the Arabian Sea which maritime security sources had told Reuters involved suspected Iranian-backed forces. Iran denied any involvement.

Greeks urged to be on alert as extreme weather fuels wildfires

Extreme temperatures in Greece fuelled wildfires on the mainland and on an island near Athens on Wednesday, a day after a blaze tore through a forest near the capital, leaving behind scorched earth and scores of gutted homes, businesses and vehicles. The fire, which started on Tuesday in the town of Varympompi on the lower slopes of Mount Parnitha near Athens, had receded by Wednesday morning, the fire brigade said, but high temperatures and changing winds fanned a blaze on Evia island.

Maria Kolesnikova, face of Belarus street protests, goes on trial

Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of mass street protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last year, went on trial on Wednesday facing up to 12 years in prison on charges of extremism. Kolesnikova, 39, has not been seen in public for months. She was detained after ripping up her passport to prevent Belarusian security forces from deporting her in a standoff at the Ukrainian border in September.

Munich-Prague train collides with Czech commuter service, three dead

A Munich-to-Prague express train ran through a stop signal and collided with a local commuter service in the Czech Republic on Wednesday and three people were killed including both train drivers, authorities said. Eight passengers were seriously injured and several were taken by helicopter to hospital from the crash site near the western Czech village of Milavce, according to the regional rescue service.

Olympics-Belarus sprinter leaves Tokyo for Vienna after refusing to go home

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya flew from Tokyo to Vienna under the diplomatic protection of Poland on Wednesday, less than 72 hours after refusing her team's orders to return home. The apparent Cold War-style defection of an Olympic athlete had become one of the major news stories of the Games, and could further isolate Belarus, which is under Western financial and economic sanctions after a crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko against the opposition since last year.

Malaysia PM defies calls to quit, wants confidence vote next month

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin defied on Wednesday mounting pressure to quit, saying he retained majority support among lawmakers and would prove it when the southeast Asian nation's parliament reconvened next month. The biggest bloc in Muhyiddin's ruling alliance, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), is split on its support for the prime minister, who has governed with a razor-thin majority in an unstable coalition since coming to power in March 2020.

Beirut marks one year since port blast with anger and prayers

Lebanon marked the first anniversary of the catastrophic Beirut port explosion on Wednesday with prayers for the victims and expressions of anger and sadness from residents who are still in mourning and demanding justice. One year since the blast, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at the port for years, no senior official has been held to account, infuriating many Lebanese as their country endures a financial collapse.

Blast in Afghan capital as Taliban claim attack on minister's compound

A blast near the office of Afghanistan's main security agency wounded three people on Wednesday hours after a bomb and gun attack on a minister's compound brought surging Taliban violence to the capital. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the late Tuesday car bomb and gun attack on the home of acting Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi. The was no immediate claim for the Wednesday blast.

Mediterranean has become a 'wildfire hotspot', EU scientists say

The Mediterranean has become a wildfire hotspot, with Turkey hit by its most intense blazes on record and a heatwave producing a high risk of further fires and smoke pollution around the region, a European Union atmosphere monitor said on Wednesday. Wildfires are raging in countries including Greece and Turkey, where thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes and on Tuesday a fire threatened to reach a coal-fired power plant.

Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case begins final weeks of hearings in Canadian court

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is returning to a Canadian courtroom on Wednesday for the final weeks of her U.S. extradition hearings, as the legal proceedings running more than two years draw to a close. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States, charging her with misleading HSBC Holdings PLC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, potentially causing the bank to violate American economic sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)