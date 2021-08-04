Left Menu

CBI takes over probe into Dhanbad judge's death in hit-and-run incident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:30 IST
The CBI has taken over the investigation into the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand who was mowed down by a vehicle while on morning jog on July 28, officials said on Wednesday. They said the agency has received the Jharkhand government's request, routed through the Centre, to investigate the matter.

Sources said according to the laid down procedure, the agency has taken over the Dhanbad Police FIR in the matter.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on last Saturday had decided to hand over the probe into the hit-and-run case of the 49-year-old Dhanbad judge to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

CCTV footage showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk early when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled.

