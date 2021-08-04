Poland says it gives Belarusian sprinter's husband humanitarian visa

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's husband has received a humanitarian visa, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Wednesday, after the Belarusian sprinter left Tokyo aboard a flight to Vienna.

"I can add ... that also the husband of Ms Tsimanouskaya has received a Polish humanitarian visa," he told a news conference.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)