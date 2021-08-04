Olympics-Athletics-De Grasse of Canada wins the men's 200m gold in Tokyo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021
Andre De Grasse of Canada won the men's 200 metres gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Kenny Bednarek of the United States took the silver medal while his compatriot Noah Lyles won the bronze.
