Most New Yorkers want Gov. Cuomo to resign after sexual harassment finding, poll finds

Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:33 IST
Around 59 percent of New Yorkers think Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign after an independent investigation found he groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women in violation of the law, a Marist Poll showed on Wednesday.

After state Attorney General Letitia James unveiled the investigation's conclusions on Tuesday, Cuomo said in a video statement https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/video-audio-rush-transcript-governor-cuomo-responds-independent-reviewer-report he had no plans to resign and denied he had acted inappropriately.

