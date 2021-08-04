Left Menu

Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi HC seeks report from police on pleas by Indian nationals to quash FIRs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:34 IST
Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi HC seeks report from police on pleas by Indian nationals to quash FIRs
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has sought a detailed status report from Delhi Police on a batch of petitions by Indian nationals seeking quashing of FIRs and criminal proceedings against them for housing foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation here last year allegedly in violation of COVID-19 norms.

Justice Mukta Gupta said the status report has to indicate the role of each accused and as well as the duration of their stay and whether the housing facility was given after or before the prohibitory orders issued by the authorities in view of COVID-19.

“Learned APP for the State will ensure that a detailed status report be filed before the next date of hearing, indicating the role of each accused and also as to when the alleged foreign nationals were housed in his house, be clarified so as to find out whether the accused gave housing facility after the notification was issued or prior thereto,” said the judge as the matter was listed for further hearing on November 12.

In February, the police had told the court that those who housed foreigners attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation had been included as accused in certain FIRs lodged for the alleged commission of offences under the Indian Penal Code.

While some of the pleas for quashing of FIRs are by individuals who had provided refuge to the foreigners who had attended the event and could not travel owing to the subsequent COVID-19 lockdown, others are by managing committee members or caretakers of different mosques, accused of providing housing facilities to the foreign nationals in the masjids under the jurisdiction of Chandni Mahal police station.

In their plea filed through advocates Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh, Feroz and Rizwan, who had each provided accommodation to four women Tablighi attendees, have contended that shelter was given to them as they had nowhere to go during the lockdown.

Feroz, Rizwan and other petitioners have also contended that there is no documentation on record in either the FIR or charge sheet to indicate that they had been infected by COVID-19 and therefore, they could not have been accused of spreading the disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

In his petition, Rizwan has alleged that the instant case is a classic example wherein unsubstantiated allegations have been embellished and exaggerated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021