Left Menu

US consulate in Mumbai receives hoax bomb call

An unidentified caller threatened to blow up the United States consulate located in Bandra-Kurla Complex BKC here with a bomb, which turned out to be a hoax call, police said on Wednesday. The call was made at Tuesday midnight, following which the police was informed, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:40 IST
US consulate in Mumbai receives hoax bomb call
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified caller threatened to blow up the United States consulate located in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) here with a bomb, which turned out to be a hoax call, police said on Wednesday. The call was made at Tuesday midnight, following which the police was informed, an official said. The consulate premises was searched thoroughly with the help of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) till Wednesday morning but nothing suspicious was found, he said. As per the preliminary investigation, the call was made from a mobile phone to the landline number of the consulate.

The process to register an FIR is on at the BKC police station, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021