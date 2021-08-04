Delhi govt caps Covid RT-PCR test rate in pvt labs, hospitals at Rs 500; antigen test to cost Rs 300

The Delhi government on Wednesday capped the rate of conventional RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 detection in private hospitals and laboratories at Rs 500, according to an order.

Rapid antigen tests at private facilities will cost Rs 300.

Home collection of samples and testing would cost Rs 700, according to the order.

Earlier, the rate of Covid RT-PCR tests at private hospitals and labs was capped at Rs 800.

