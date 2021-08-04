Left Menu

Delhi govt caps Covid RT-PCR test rate in pvt labs, hospitals at Rs 500; antigen test to cost Rs 300

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:44 IST
Delhi govt caps Covid RT-PCR test rate in pvt labs, hospitals at Rs 500; antigen test to cost Rs 300
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Wednesday capped the rate of conventional RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 detection in private hospitals and laboratories at Rs 500, according to an order.

Rapid antigen tests at private facilities will cost Rs 300.

Home collection of samples and testing would cost Rs 700, according to the order.

Earlier, the rate of Covid RT-PCR tests at private hospitals and labs was capped at Rs 800.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021