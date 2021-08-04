Left Menu

Over 12,600 enemy properties left behind by Chinese, Pakistani nationals: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:58 IST
Over 12,600 enemy properties left behind by Chinese, Pakistani nationals: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Over 12,600 immovable enemy properties left behind by Chinese and Pakistani nationals are vested with the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said on Wednesday.

Enemy properties were those that were left behind by the people who took citizenship of Pakistan and China.

Mishra said in Rajya Sabha that 12,485 enemy properties were left behind by Pakistani nationals, while 126 enemy properties were left behind by Chinese nationals.

The highest number of enemy properties were found in Uttar Pradesh (6,255 properties), followed by West Bengal (4,088 properties), Delhi (658), Goa (295), Maharashtra (207), Telangana (158), Gujarat (151), Tripura (105), and Bihar (94).

So far, movable properties worth Rs 2,706.91 crore have been disposed of and the amount has been deposited in the consolidated fund of India account, Mishra said replying to a written question.

No immovable enemy property has been sold so far, he said.

The minister said the identification of enemy properties is an ongoing process as per the Enemy Property Act, 1968.

According to the law, enemy property refers to any property belonging to, held or managed on behalf of an enemy, an enemy subject or an enemy firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021