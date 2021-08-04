Trump challenges release of his tax returns in court
Updated: 04-08-2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday formally challenged in court a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee. In a filing in federal court in the District of Columbia, Trump's lawyers said the House Ways and Committee lacks a legitimate basis for seeking his tax returns, and that the Justice Department erred last week when it backed the committee's request.
