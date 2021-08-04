Left Menu

4 Pak minors, abducted for prostitution, rescued: Police

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:09 IST
4 Pak minors, abducted for prostitution, rescued: Police
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Four minor Pakistani girls, who were abducted last week to be sold into flesh trade in the country’s Punjab province, have been rescued with the arrest of six people, including two women, a senior police officer announced on Wednesday.

The girls, aged between eight and 14, were rescued from Sahiwal city, some 170 kms from here, Lahore police chief Ghulam Mahmood Dogar told reporters here.

''A rickshaw driver had taken the girls from Lahore to Sahiwal to sell them into prostitution,'' he said.

The girls, who lived in a low-income neighbourhood of Lahore, fled their homes after being subjected to constant physical torture by their respective drug-addict fathers, the officer said.

According to the police, the girls disappeared from a nearby China-funded metro train station on Friday. It was suspected that they had been abducted.

''We have arrested six persons, including two women, in the kidnapping of the girls and for planning to sell them into prostitution. The main suspect is Arsalan, the rickshaw driver,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021