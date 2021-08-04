SC opens virtual gates to estranged couple, mediates settlement by asking man to take her back

By Sanjeev Kumar New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI)The Supreme Court Wednesday yet again opened its virtual gate for an estranged couple and ensured that the wife is taken back to matrimonial home with her pride intact by her husband whose post-settlement behaviour would remain under judicial scanner for sometime and he will have to withdraw all cases filed against her. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, which was hearing the bail plea of Patna-based man involved in a bitter matrimonial legal fight with his wife, had sought his virtual presence along with her.

The bench, also comprising Justice Surya Kant, first asked the woman, hailing from Kanke at Ranchi, in Hindi whether she wanted to go back to her matrimonial home to live as a wife with him.

''’Main jane ko taiyyar hun, bus torture na kare’ (I am willing to go, but he should not torture me),'' said the woman during the initial part of the hearing when her husband kept sitting with folded hands before the camera as his voice was not audible to the bench. “Are you willing to take back all the cases? Your father has also lodged one,” Justice Surya Kant asked the man. He replied in affirmative.

''If it is drama for bail, we will not leave you...we are keeping this petition pending. ‘Sare mukadme wapas lo. Affidavit do. Hum chhodenge nahi (Take back all the cases. Give affidavit. We will not leave you). Otherwise, you will have to go back to jail,'' it said. Cautioning against reneging the promise made in the court, the bench gave two weeks time to the man for filing an affidavit indicating that he will take back all the cases, including the divorce petition, filed against his spouse and in the meantime, will bring her back to the matrimonial home.

The man was represented by senior advocate Anjana Prakash, a former High Court Judge.

The bench said that she, because of her background, could have advised both the estranged couple to settle the dispute amicably. Earlier also on July 28, the bench headed by the CJI had opened its virtual gate and had interacted with the estranged couple from Andhra Pradesh and had convinced them from fighting any further.

The top court had gone an extra-mile in reuniting the estranged couple involved in a bitter legal battle for last 21 years with a history of failed mediations by making the wife to agree to withdraw her plea seeking enhancement of jail term for her husband in a dowry harassment case.

