India at a glance in Tokyo Olympics

Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Olympics on day 12 of competitions on Wednesday.
Athletics: *Neeraj Chopra qualified for final by topping qualification round in men's javelin throw.
*Shivpal Singh finished 12th in group B qualification and 27th overall in men's javelin throw; failed to advance to final round.
Boxing: *Lovlina Borgohain lost to Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) 0-5 in women's 69kg semifinal.
Golf: *Aditi Ashok at tied second after round 1 in women's individual stroke play.
*Diksha Dagar at tied 56th after round 1 in women's individual stroke play round 1.
Hockey: *India lost to Argentina 1-2 in women's semifinal.
Wrestling: *Ravi Kumar beat Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in first round, beat Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (Bulgaria) in quarterfinals, beat Nurislam Sanayev (Kazakhstan) in semifinal of men's freestyle 57kg.
*Anshu Malik lost to Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in first round of women's freestyle 57kg; will play in repechage round.
*Deepak Punia beat Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in first round, beat Zushen Lin (China) in quarterfinals, lost to David Morris Taylor (USA) in semifinals of men's freestyle 86kg; will play for bronze medal.
