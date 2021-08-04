Left Menu

Section 144 imposed at Maithon Power plant after labour unrest

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:22 IST
Section 144 imposed at Maithon Power plant after labour unrest

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed at Maithon Power Limited (MPL) in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Wednesday to clear gherao of the plant by a section of workers, officials said.

The workers were protesting digital access control system for entry into the plant, they said.

Dhanbad's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Surendra Kumar who reached the spot with forces from district headquarters got agitators removed from the plant gate.

He said that Section 144 was imposed as agitators had not only stopped entry and exit of officers and workers, but also assaulted police officers and the magistrate deployed at the spot.

''Now, no dharna and agitation would be held here for two months,'' Kumar said.

A section of workers had been staging dharna at the MPL gate since Monday in protest against digital access control system for entry into the plant, he said.

Though 90 per cent of the workers accepted the new system, only 10 per cent refused, stating that they would accept it only after the management increase salary of all workers, the officer said.

MPL is a joint venture between Tata Power (74 per cent) and Damodar Valley Corporation (26 per cent), generating 1,050 mw power per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021