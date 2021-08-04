Four arrested for manufacturing spurious Castrol engine oil in Delhi

Four people have been arrested in connection with manufacturing spurious Castrol engine oil in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Bharat Bhusan (29), Ashish (21), Gajender Pal Singh (63) and Shyam Narain (49), they said.

According to police, Narain, who runs a printing press, used to print similar looking labels of the Castrol engine oil and supply the same to the other three accused. They in turn used to run the units of filling of fake Castrol engine oil.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said a complaint was received from Ankit Kumar, a representative of an IPR protection agency on behalf of Castrol Ltd, against some activities of spurious manufacturing and refilling of brands of Castrol Ltd.

''After verification, a raiding team was constituted and it was found that illegal manufacturing activities concerning Castrol engine oil were being carried out at four places in Nihal Vihar. A raid was conducted and a huge quantity of spurious Castrol Oil bottles was recovered besides empty bottles, corks and stickers,'' he said.

A case was registered on August 2 and the accused were arrested, he added.

Police seized 1,240 litres of spurious oil from Singh, 32 litres spurious oil from Bhushan, 40 litres spurious oil from Ashish, printing dye from Narain and other equipment used in filling the spurious oil in bottles, police added.

PTI AMP SRY

