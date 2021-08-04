Left Menu

No padayatra to Velankanni shrine till August-end: Collector

PTI | Nagapattinam | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagapattinam district administration has asked pilgrims not to take a padayatra to the shrine of Velankanni till this month-end because of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Collector of the district Dr. Arun Thamburaj, in a press release, said all places of worship in the district would not be open for worship on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays this month.

Stating that the Shrine Basilica at Velankanni would not allow devotees for worship on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, he said the padayatra to the shrine has been completely banned.

However, steps have been taken for live telecast of poojas and prayers, said the Collector who sought the cooperation of the public with the district administration.

