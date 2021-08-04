U.S. Secretary of State expresses concerns about military coup in Burma

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns about the military coup in Myanmar and called on Association of Southeast Asian Nations to take joint action to urge the military to end the violence, the State Department said on Wednesday.

He also urged the group's foreign ministers on Tuesday to push for Myanmar to "release all those unjustly detained, and restore Burma’s path to democracy," according to the statement.

