U.S. Secretary of State expresses concerns about military coup in Burma
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns about the military coup in Myanmar and called on Association of Southeast Asian Nations to take joint action to urge the military to end the violence, the State Department said on Wednesday.
He also urged the group's foreign ministers on Tuesday to push for Myanmar to "release all those unjustly detained, and restore Burma’s path to democracy," according to the statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. states to unveil $26 billion opioid settlement with drug distributors, J&J - source
Syrian air defences intercept Israeli attack over Aleppo - state media
U.S. states to unveil $26 billion opioid settlement with drug distributors, J&J - sources
U.S. states to unveil $26 billion opioid settlement with drug distributors, J&J - sources
ANALYSIS-Beyond security crackdown, Beijing charts state-controlled data market