Man held in Guwahati for masquerading as Assam CM's political secretary

One person was arrested here for allegedly impersonating as the political secretary of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and duping people on the pretext of providing government jobs, police said. The man was also accused of posing as MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah and extorting money from people, a senior officer said.

A complaint was lodged by Sandeep Jalan at the Bhangagarh Police Station, alleging that a person impersonating as the legislator had demanded Rs 30 lakh from him.

The police initiated a probe into the allegation and registered a case against the accused, identified as Navadeep Sharma.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Sharma had saved his phone number as that of the MLA in a caller identification application to dupe people and extort money on the pretext of providing them jobs in various departments, the officer said.

During the interrogation, the arrested person admitted that he has so far cheated five persons by alluring them with government jobs.

The investigation is on, the officer added.

