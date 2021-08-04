Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:51 IST
TN CM lauds Lovlina Borgohain for clinching bronze
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain for clinching the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

He noted that the life of the Indian boxer who kept her promise to her mother, serves as a great inspiration to all Indians.

''I am pleased to know that @LovlinaBorgohain, hailing from a small village of Assam, fighting against all odds, won the third medal for India in #Olympics and kept the promise she made to her mother.Her life serves as a great inspiration to all Indians than the #Bronze she won,'' the Chief Minister tweeted.

Congratulatory messages poured in from several quarters to the 23-year-old boxer who won the bronze medal in women's welterweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

